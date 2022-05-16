Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    3 kids drown in Kazakhstan since beginning of year

    16 May 2022, 15:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 25 people, of whom three are kids, have drawn in Kazakhstan since the beginning of this year, Baurzhan Syzdykov, Chairman of the Committee on Civil Defense and Military Units of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «To ensure the safety of citizens in waters a set of measures and large-scale agitation and promotion activities are taken. However, there is a grim statistic. Sadly, due to violations of rules of safety in waters, even though the swimming season has not begun yet, deaths have been recorded. 25 people, of whom three are kids, have drowned,» Baurzhan Syzdykov, Chairman of the Committee on Civil Defense and Military Units of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, said at a briefing.

    He went on to say that as part of the preventive work seven people, including three kids, have been saved in waters countrywide.

    Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry defined 490 places, where it is allowed to swim. They are available on a mobile app for Kazakhstanis.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
    Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future