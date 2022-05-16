3 kids drown in Kazakhstan since beginning of year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 25 people, of whom three are kids, have drawn in Kazakhstan since the beginning of this year, Baurzhan Syzdykov, Chairman of the Committee on Civil Defense and Military Units of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«To ensure the safety of citizens in waters a set of measures and large-scale agitation and promotion activities are taken. However, there is a grim statistic. Sadly, due to violations of rules of safety in waters, even though the swimming season has not begun yet, deaths have been recorded. 25 people, of whom three are kids, have drowned,» Baurzhan Syzdykov, Chairman of the Committee on Civil Defense and Military Units of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, said at a briefing.

He went on to say that as part of the preventive work seven people, including three kids, have been saved in waters countrywide.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry defined 490 places, where it is allowed to swim. They are available on a mobile app for Kazakhstanis.