    3 key problems hinder building collective security, view

    15 November 2021, 17:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM There are 3 key problems which hinder to build the global collective security, director general of the Russian Council for International Affairs Andrei Kortunov said.

    «We do think about building the world collective security. I believe, there are 3 key challenges. First of all we have no common agenda facing us. There are no international system evolution directions. Such notions as the law or outside law, right or wrong, are ill-defined. It is impossible to create collective security, develop its concept without the common position,» he told the Astana Club 2021 session.

    According to him, another problem is a lack of trust between the countries. To achieve collective security the countries should take certain liabilities, to trust each either to fulfill liabilities. The third is that international, regional and world institutes have aspects based on great bureaucracy. The countries are also skeptical about such agencies, international organizations. Consequently, those institutions failed to justify society’s confidence.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

