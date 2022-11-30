3 Kazakhstanis vied at Kontiolahti Biathlon World Cup 2022

30 November 2022, 17:10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstanis vied in the men’s 20km individual competition at the Biathlon World Cup taking place in Kontiolahti, Finland, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Vladislav Kireev finished 71st in the men’s 20km individual competition at the Kontiolahti Biathlon World Cup. His compatriot Alexander Mukhin was 79th and Sergei Sirik 96th.

Swedish Martin Ponsiluoma took the first place in the men’s 20km individual competition. Niklas Hartweg of Switzerland and David Zobel of Germany came second and third, respectively.

Photo: olympic.kz