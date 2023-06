NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three athletes of Kazakhstan’s table tennis team are to play in the Austrian Championships, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstanis Aidos Kenzhigulov, Bakdaulet Akimali, and Iskander Kharki are to join Badener AC in the Austrian Championships. Founded in 1924, the club is one of the oldest in Europe.

The team is to take on UTTC Stockerau on September 5, 2021.