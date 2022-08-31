31 August 2022 18:39

3 Kazakhstanis to play at US Open Junior Championships 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani junior tennis players Max Batyutenko, Aruzhan Sagandykova, and Sandugash Kenzhibayeva are to compete in the US Open Junior Championships, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The tournament is the fourth Junior Grand Slam event which is set to take place from 04 September through 10 September 2022.

The US Open Junior Championships draw will be revealed on 3 September.

