Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
3 Kazakhstanis to play at US Open Junior Championships 2022
31 August 2022 18:39

3 Kazakhstanis to play at US Open Junior Championships 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani junior tennis players Max Batyutenko, Aruzhan Sagandykova, and Sandugash Kenzhibayeva are to compete in the US Open Junior Championships, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The tournament is the fourth Junior Grand Slam event which is set to take place from 04 September through 10 September 2022.

The US Open Junior Championships draw will be revealed on 3 September.


Photo: ktf.kz



Related news
6 Kazakhstanis to compete at Asian Open Water Swimming Championships
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Reps of C Asia and Caucasus learn leading practices of Republic of Korea in digitalization of public services
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
Government assigned to launch Digital Family Map by yearend
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum

News

Archive