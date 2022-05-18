Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3 Kazakhstanis claim bronze at Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul

Adlet Seilkhanov
18 May 2022, 21:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstanis Karina Ibragimova, Valentina Khalzova, and Zhaina Shekerbekova won bronze medals at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in Istanbul, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan (57kg) failed to advance to the final after losing to Lin Yu-ting from Taipei.

Valentina Khalzova (70kg) was defeated by Alcinda Panguanain from Mozambique in the semifinal.

Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan was defeated by Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand 1-4 in the semifinal, winning Kazakhstan's first bronze.

Kazakhstan's Alua Balkybekova reached the final of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships Istanbul 2022.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
