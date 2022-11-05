Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    3 Kazakhstanis advance at Asian Boxing Championships in Amman

    5 November 2022, 10:10

    AMMAN. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakh boxers advanced at the ASBC Asian Women’s & Men’s Elite Boxing Championships 2022 in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbay defeated Uzbekistan’s Asilbek Dzhalilov by judges’ unanimous decision (5-0) in the men’s 48kg bout of the 1/8 finals of the tournament. Dulat Bekbauov of Kazakhstan beat Saparmyrat Odayev of Turkmenistan via a unanimous decision 5-0.

    Another Kazakhstani Aslanbek Shymbergenov brought Kazakhstan the first knockout win over Marjon Piañar from the Philippines in the second round of the 71kg bout.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays