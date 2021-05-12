Go to the main site
    3 Kazakhstani tennis players advance to Zagreb Open men’s doubles quarterfinal

    12 May 2021, 11:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan and Alejandro Tabilo of Chile are to oppose the Kazakhstani duo Andrei Golubev/Alexander Nedovyesov in the Zagreb Open men’s doubles quarterfinal held in Croatia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, in the doubles quarterfinal of the tennis tournament in Croatia with a prize fund of 44 thousand euros Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan and Alejandro Tabilo of Chile are to face off against the Kazakhstani duo Andrei Golubev/Alexander Nedovyesov.

    Popko and Tabilo outplayed Americans Nathan Pasha and Max Schnur 4-6, 6-1, 10-7 in the doubles first-round match that lasted for 1 hour and 26 minutes.

    Kazakhstanis Golubev and Nedovyesov eliminated Argentinian Sebastian Baez and Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-1; 2-6; 10-0 in the match that took 1 hour and 9 minutes.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
