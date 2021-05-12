3 Kazakhstani tennis players advance to Zagreb Open men’s doubles quarterfinal

According to the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, in the doubles quarterfinal of the tennis tournament in Croatia with a prize fund of 44 thousand euros Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan and Alejandro Tabilo of Chile are to face off against the Kazakhstani duo Andrei Golubev/Alexander Nedovyesov.

Popko and Tabilo outplayed Americans Nathan Pasha and Max Schnur 4-6, 6-1, 10-7 in the doubles first-round match that lasted for 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Kazakhstanis Golubev and Nedovyesov eliminated Argentinian Sebastian Baez and Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-1; 2-6; 10-0 in the match that took 1 hour and 9 minutes.



