Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

3 Kazakhstani tennis players advance to Zagreb Open men’s doubles quarterfinal

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 May 2021, 11:30
3 Kazakhstani tennis players advance to Zagreb Open men’s doubles quarterfinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan and Alejandro Tabilo of Chile are to oppose the Kazakhstani duo Andrei Golubev/Alexander Nedovyesov in the Zagreb Open men’s doubles quarterfinal held in Croatia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, in the doubles quarterfinal of the tennis tournament in Croatia with a prize fund of 44 thousand euros Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan and Alejandro Tabilo of Chile are to face off against the Kazakhstani duo Andrei Golubev/Alexander Nedovyesov.

Popko and Tabilo outplayed Americans Nathan Pasha and Max Schnur 4-6, 6-1, 10-7 in the doubles first-round match that lasted for 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Kazakhstanis Golubev and Nedovyesov eliminated Argentinian Sebastian Baez and Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-1; 2-6; 10-0 in the match that took 1 hour and 9 minutes.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year