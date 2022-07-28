Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3 Kazakhstani athletes to compete at Canoe Slalom World Championships
28 July 2022 18:39

3 Kazakhstani athletes to compete at Canoe Slalom World Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Three Kazakhstanis are to vie for medals at the 2022 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships taking place in Augsburg, Germany, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the country.

The 2022 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships are taking place from 26 to 31 July 2022 in Augsburg, German. Athletes are to compete in canoe-kayak slalom and extreme canoe slalom events.

Kazakhstan will be represented by Ekaterina Tarantseva in K1W, Alexander Kulikov in C1M, and Anastasia Ananyeva in C1W.


Photo: olympic.kz




Related news
July 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Read also
Kazakhstan reveals roster for Int’l Freestyle Wrestling Tournament
Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev advances at int'l tennis tournament in Spain
Snow leopards caught on trail cameras in Kazakhstan’s national parks
Head of State receives Deputy PM Tugzhanov
Met service predicts drought in 5 regions of Kazakhstan
Healthcare Ministry, Danish company to cooperate on diabetes and obesity treatment
Kazakhstan grabs 2nd bronze at U17 World Greco Roman Championships in Italy
CSTO to hold drills in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
1 Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 37
2 IMF cuts 2022 global growth forecast to 3.2 pct, warns of downside risks
3 N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 20: state media
4 Healthcare Ministry, Danish company to cooperate on diabetes and obesity treatment
5 Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 28

News

Archive