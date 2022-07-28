28 July 2022 18:39

3 Kazakhstani athletes to compete at Canoe Slalom World Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Three Kazakhstanis are to vie for medals at the 2022 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships taking place in Augsburg, Germany, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the country.

The 2022 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships are taking place from 26 to 31 July 2022 in Augsburg, German. Athletes are to compete in canoe-kayak slalom and extreme canoe slalom events.

Kazakhstan will be represented by Ekaterina Tarantseva in K1W, Alexander Kulikov in C1M, and Anastasia Ananyeva in C1W.





Photo: olympic.kz







