    3 Kazakh short track speed skaters qualify for Olympic quarerfinal

    11 February 2022, 19:46

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s three athletes qualified for the Men's 500m Short Track Speed Skating Quarterfinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan's short track speed skater Adil Galiakhmetov clocked the distance in 40.722 seconds finishing second in Heat 2 of the Men's 500m.

    Denis Nikisha and Abzal Azhgaliyev came first in Heat 4 and 6, respectively.

    All athletes are to vie in the quarterfinals of the Men's 500m Short Track Speed Skating at the 2022 Bejing Olympics.

    The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

    In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
