Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

3 Kazakh short track speed skaters qualify for Olympic quarerfinal

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 February 2022, 19:46
3 Kazakh short track speed skaters qualify for Olympic quarerfinal

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s three athletes qualified for the Men's 500m Short Track Speed Skating Quarterfinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan's short track speed skater Adil Galiakhmetov clocked the distance in 40.722 seconds finishing second in Heat 2 of the Men's 500m.

Denis Nikisha and Abzal Azhgaliyev came first in Heat 4 and 6, respectively.

All athletes are to vie in the quarterfinals of the Men's 500m Short Track Speed Skating at the 2022 Bejing Olympics.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.


Sport   Kazakhstan   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships