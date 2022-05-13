Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3 Kazakh boxers to hold fights at Women's World Boxing Championships

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 May 2022, 15:45
ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Three Kazakh boxers will fight today at the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The 2016 world champion Valientina Khalzova of Kazakhstan will fight in the 70kg preliminary round against Su-Jin Seon of South Korea. Gulsaya Yerzhan will take on Ukrainian Olesya Krysyuk in the 81kg category. Lyazzat Kungeibayeva, the gold medalist of 2016 and 2021, World Boxing Championships, will have a bout against Turkish Şennur Demir in the 81kg division.

Kazakhstanis to fight as part of the evening event to start at 9:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.

The fights will be broadcast on Qazsport TV channel and YouTube channel of the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
