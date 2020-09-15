Go to the main site
    3 Kazakh boxers retain spots in renewed WBC rankings

    15 September 2020, 13:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Council have released their rankings of boxers in all the classes for September, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani super heavy weight boxer Zhan Kossobutskiy has improved his WBC rankings standing from 39th to 38th.

    Kazakhstani Ali Akhmedov lost one spot and landed in the 14th spot of the WBC super middle weight division rankings, ahead of another Kazakhstani boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly – 15th.

    Middleweight boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly has retained his 10th spot, while Meiirim Nursultanov has been raised from 20th to 19th spot of the renewed WBC rankings.

    Kazakhstani Kanat Islam who ranked 23rd in the super middleweight class in the last month’s rankings dropped out of the renewed WBC rankings. Two Kazakhstani super weight boxers Sadriddin Akhmedov and Madiyar Ashkeev have been placed 26th and 37th in the rankings.

    Daniyar Yeleussinov has lost one position and landed 30th in the welterweight division.

    Super lightweight boxer Batyr Dzhukembayev has kept 10th spot.

    Kazakhstani lightweight boxer Victor Kotochigov has also retained his 10th spot in the renewed WBC rankings.

    Super featherweight boxer Sultan Zaurbek has lost two positions and now takes 38th spot.

