    3 Kazakh boxers propel to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships final

    23 January 2023, 18:09

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstani boxers were victorious in their respective quarterfinal matches at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Makhmud Sabyrkhan defeated Jericho Acaylar of the Philippines in the -57kg men’s semifinal, sending him home. In the final bout he will face Thai boxer Sarawut Sukthet.

    Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Altynbekov stunned Islam Torobaev from Kyrgyzstan in the -54kg semifinal and will take on Flint Jara of the Philippines in the final match.

    Another Kazakhstani boxer Sanzhar Tashkenbai edged out Thai Natthaphong Thuamcharoen in the -48kg weight category semifinal. He is expected to compete for gold against the winner of Mark Lester Durens from the Philippines and Uzbek boxer Shodiyorjon Melikuziev encounter.

    The 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships is set to run through January 27.

    At the start of the tournament Kazakhstan’s national team was represented in Bangkok by Sanzhar Tashkenbai (48kg), Daniyal Sabit (51kg), Nursultan Altynbek (54kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (57kg), Talgat Syrymbetov (60kg), Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (63.5kg), Abzal Serik (67kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (71kg), Dias Molzhigitov (75kg), Yerasyl Zhakpekov (80kg), Sagyndyk Togambai (86kg), Yerkhat Bekzat (92kg), and Amanat Sabyrgali (+92kg).


    Photo: sports.kz

