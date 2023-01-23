Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

3 Kazakh boxers propel to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships final

23 January 2023, 18:09
3 Kazakh boxers propel to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships final

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstani boxers were victorious in their respective quarterfinal matches at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Makhmud Sabyrkhan defeated Jericho Acaylar of the Philippines in the -57kg men’s semifinal, sending him home. In the final bout he will face Thai boxer Sarawut Sukthet.

Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Altynbekov stunned Islam Torobaev from Kyrgyzstan in the -54kg semifinal and will take on Flint Jara of the Philippines in the final match.

Another Kazakhstani boxer Sanzhar Tashkenbai edged out Thai Natthaphong Thuamcharoen in the -48kg weight category semifinal. He is expected to compete for gold against the winner of Mark Lester Durens from the Philippines and Uzbek boxer Shodiyorjon Melikuziev encounter.

The 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships is set to run through January 27.

At the start of the tournament Kazakhstan’s national team was represented in Bangkok by Sanzhar Tashkenbai (48kg), Daniyal Sabit (51kg), Nursultan Altynbek (54kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (57kg), Talgat Syrymbetov (60kg), Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (63.5kg), Abzal Serik (67kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (71kg), Dias Molzhigitov (75kg), Yerasyl Zhakpekov (80kg), Sagyndyk Togambai (86kg), Yerkhat Bekzat (92kg), and Amanat Sabyrgali (+92kg).


Photo: sports.kz

Related news
International community wants transparent elections in Kazakhstan – American experts
Latin American countries interested in visa-free regime with Kazakhstan
What to expect from Kazakhstan’s political life in 2023
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
Read also
International community wants transparent elections in Kazakhstan – American experts
Kazakhstan to increase sugar-beet acreage
Latin American countries interested in visa-free regime with Kazakhstan
Kazakh Deputy FM to meet PACE and Council of Europe officials
President congratulates Kazakh team on successful performance at 2023 FISU Games
What the weather will be like in Kazakhstan in February?
What to expect from Kazakhstan’s political life in 2023
Nail Akhmetzakirov appointed Chief of Judicial Administration
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of CA and EU envoys for Afghanistan
2 January 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concert in Türkiye
4 Snow and blizzard forecast in several regions Jan 23
5 January 23. Today's Birthdays

News