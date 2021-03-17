3 Kazakh boxers lose at the start of Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Turkey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxers are taking part in the International Elite Men & Women Istanbul Bosphorus Boxing Tournament which is underway in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Unfortunately, Team Kazakhstan lost three boxers at the start of the tournament. Timur Kabdeshev lost to Kyrgyz Azat Usamaliyev in the Men’s 52 kg category.

Kazakhstani Aidos Arapov was stunned by Indian Gaurav Solanki in the Men’s 57 kg weight class.

In the Men’s 75 kg bout, Argentinian Francisco Daniel Veron defeated Aman Kazankapov of Kazakhstan.

However, it bears to remind that Kazakhstan still has boxers in all of the abovementioned weight categories, namely Damir Abdikadyr (52 kg), Nurbol Kalzhanov (57 kg), and Ayatulla Takezhanov (75 kg).



