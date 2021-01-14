Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3 Kazakh boxers cruise into Nations Cup in Serbia

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 January 2021, 22:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstani boxers have advanced to the final of the Nations Women’s Cup in Serbia, Kazinform reports.

Rimma Volosenko of Kazakhstan beat Turkish boxer in 60 kg weight category.

Kazakh Lyazzat Kungeibayeva defeated Czech athlete in +81 kg weight class.

Gulsaya Yerzhan propelled into the Women’s -81 kg weight class final.

Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan lost in the 69 kg weight class bout and hauled bronze.

Kazakhstani Arailym Marat, Dina Zholaman, and Vladislava Kukhta are set to vie for their places in the final.


