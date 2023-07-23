Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    3 hurt in stabbing on Osaka train, knife-carrying suspect arrested

    23 July 2023, 13:17

    OSAKA. KAZINFORM - Three people were injured in a stabbing incident on a train in Osaka, western Japan, on Sunday, with the male perpetrator promptly arrested, local authorities said, Kyodo reports.

    A staff member of the Rinku-Town Station made an emergency call reporting the stabbing to police around 10:25 a.m. The incident is believed to have taken place while the train was in motion.

    The three victims -- a male passenger in his 20s, another in his 70s and a male train conductor in his 20s -- were transported to hospital, but authorities said none have life-threatening injuries.

    The police arrested the man, Kazuya Shimizu, on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder. He later admitted to stabbing the victims.

    Shimizu, 37, was carrying three knives when he was taken into custody on the station platform, according to the police.

    The station in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, is located near a large shopping mall and a hospital.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Man stabs, slashes 2 workers at Tokyo convenience store, flees scene
    Another typhoon projected to approach Japan mainland
    Typhoon Khanun to approach Japan’s southwestern main island this week
    Typhoon over Okinawa kills 1, leaves third of homes without power
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target