Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    3-hour blaze tackled at KazMunayGas plant in Romania

    22 June 2023, 09:15

    BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM A fire broke out at the mild hydrocracker unit of Romania’s largest oil refinery Petromidia after special maintenance works on Wednesday, June 21, Kazinform learned from the press office of JSC NC KazMunayGas.

    The fire began at 03:00pm local time, the Kazakh company says.

    The employees of the plant immediately reported the incident to the internal emergency service and to the dispatcher, who, in turn, reported to the authorities as per applicable procedures.

    No victims were reported, as all the employees of the unit and other divisions of the refinery were evacuated, a statement reads.

    Firefighters of Petromidia responded to the incident first until the arrival of ISU vehicles to limit the impact of the fire.

    The fire was isolated and extinguished at 06:00pm local time.

    Emergencies authorities confirmed there was no leakage of hazardous substances.

    An investigation has been launched.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    KazMunayGas Incidents Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    5 2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting