3 girls hurt as another tree crashes down in Rome

ROME. KAZINFORM Three young women were injured Friday after the latest in a string of trees came crashing down due to soil instability in Rome.

The incident, in the San Basilio district of the Italian capital, could have had more serious consequences, ANSA reports.

As it was, the youngsters were only slightly hurt.

There has been a 'massacre' of pine trees in Rome over the last few months.