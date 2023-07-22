3 girls drown in Irgiz River in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Three girls tragically drowned in the Irgiz River in Aktobe region on Friday, Kazinform has learned from local emergencies department.

The tragic accident took place on July 21 at 16:45 pm local time.

Three girls born in 2007, 2011 and 2013 drowned in the Irgiz River 3 km away from Araltogai village. Mother of one of the girls reportedly saw the accident with her own eyes.

Witnesses of the accident removed the lifeless bodies from the waters of the river.

The local emergencies department confirmed that 8 people, including 6 children, had already drowned in the waters of the region since May. 13 drowning accidents saw 9 children drowned in the waters of the region last year.