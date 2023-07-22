Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Aktobe region

    3 girls drown in Irgiz River in Aktobe region

    22 July 2023, 12:11

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Three girls tragically drowned in the Irgiz River in Aktobe region on Friday, Kazinform has learned from local emergencies department.

    The tragic accident took place on July 21 at 16:45 pm local time.

    Three girls born in 2007, 2011 and 2013 drowned in the Irgiz River 3 km away from Araltogai village. Mother of one of the girls reportedly saw the accident with her own eyes.

    Witnesses of the accident removed the lifeless bodies from the waters of the river.

    The local emergencies department confirmed that 8 people, including 6 children, had already drowned in the waters of the region since May. 13 drowning accidents saw 9 children drowned in the waters of the region last year.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Aktobe region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Boy, 6, plummets from 5th floor in Kostanay
    Police officer hits mother, daughter in crosswalk in Shymkent
    Japan eyes new system to fine cyclists for traffic violations
    Industry leads in attracting investments into Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target