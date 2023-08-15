3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Three underage foreign participants of the World Scout Jamboree that ended last week have been arrested on theft charges in Seoul, police said Tuesday, Kazinform cites Yonhap.

The male suspects from Europe, whose identities have been withheld, are under investigation for allegedly stealing clothes worth 100,000 won (US$75) from a store in the Gangnam district in southern Seoul on Monday, according to the Gangnam Police Station.

The suspects are all aged 14 or older and are subject to criminal punishment under local law.

Police said the three were scheduled to return to their home country on Aug. 23.

«We plan to promptly conduct an investigation to ensure their return home according to the planned schedule,» said a police officer speaking on the condition of anonymity, adding that a decision on whether to refer them to the prosecution will be made.

The quadrennial event came to a close Saturday after going through significant challenges blamed on poor preparations, as well as a heat wave and a powerful typhoon that forced the relocation of around 40,000 participants from a campsite in Saemangeum, a reclaimed wetland on the southwestern coast, to various parts of the country.

After the event's official conclusion, some young participants have engaged in various cultural events and tours.