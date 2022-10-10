Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
3 economists win Nobel Prize in economic sciences ‘for research on banks and financial crises’
10 October 2022, 21:12

3 economists win Nobel Prize in economic sciences ‘for research on banks and financial crises’

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, and Philip H. Dybvig have been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in economic sciences on Monday for their research into banking and financial crises, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences honored the trio with the 2022 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences «for research on banks and financial crises,» the academy said in a statement.

«This year’s laureates in the Economic Sciences, Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig, have significantly improved our understanding of the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises. An important finding in their research is why avoiding bank collapses is vital,» the academy also added.

Last year's Nobel Prize in economic sciences was awarded to David Card «for his empirical contributions to labour economics» with one half, and Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens «for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships» with the other half jointly.


Photo: facebook.com/nobelprize





Read also
Germany's annual inflation rate hits record level in October
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Government to spend over 6trln tenge on healthcare in 2023-2025
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive