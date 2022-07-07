Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3 die in two-car collision in Ulytau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 July 2022, 15:40
ULYTAU. KAZINFORM - A two-car collision on Karaganda-Zhezkazgan road left three people dead and three more injured in Ulytau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A fatal crash between two cars Mercedes-Benz and Chevrolet Cobalt happened at 5:00 p.m. on July 6 on Karaganda-Zhezkazgan road. The wreck killed the Mercedes driver and his 54-year-old wife as well as the driver of Chevrolet Cobalt. Three more passengers of the Chevrolet car, including the 44-year-old woman, 18- and seven-year-old children, were rushed to hospital.

The police said examination has been launched for further action.


Ulytau region  
