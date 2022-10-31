Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
31 October 2022, 18:59
31 October 2022, 18:59

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Three people were killed as a result of a road accident involving two cars in Aktobe region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

According to the police, on October 30 a driver, 24, of the VAZ-2110 car hit the Lada Vesta vehicle after crossing into an oncoming lane on Kobda-Zhirenkopa road.

As a result of the accident, drivers of the two cars and a Lada Vesta passenger died on the spot due to sustained injuries.

The case is being investigated.

Photo: polisia.kz


News