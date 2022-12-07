Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

3 die in house fire in Almaty rgn

7 December 2022, 15:45
3 die in house fire in Almaty rgn

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM – A house caught fire at night in Kosmos village, Yenbekshikazakh district, Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As a result of the fire in Kosmos village, Yenbekshikazakh district, Almaty region, three people were killed and six taken to hospital, the emergency situations department of Almaty region said in a statement.

The fire caught the house with an area of 90 sq.km. The fire was localized at 1:03am and eliminated at 1:15am.


Теги:
Read also
State of emergency lifted in Ekibastuz city
Criminal probe launched into worker’s death at Arcelor Mittal Temirtau
Gasman dies at JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau
Heat restored in all social facilities in Ekibastuz
Social facilities in Ekibastuz to be connected to municipal heating by day’s end
Heat supply restored in all damaged residential buildings of Ekibastuz
Vice PM Zhumangarin says low tariffs lead to worn-out state of heating networks
About 2,000 radiators replaced in 12 unheated apartment blocks in Ekibastuz
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan may ban Arcelor Mittal's activity in its territory
2 Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker
3 First shift school students move to online learning in Astana
4 Criminal probe launched into worker’s death at Arcelor Mittal Temirtau
5 Tokayev meets newly appointed Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev

News