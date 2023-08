3 die in car-truck collision in Aktobe rgn

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Three people died as a result of a road accident involving a Mercedes truck and a BMW vehicle at about 11:00 am on 765km of Samara-Shymkent road on August 1, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

As a result of the accident, a driver and two passengers of BMW car died on the spot, and one more passenger was taken to hospital.

Earlier it was reported that 11 people died in road accidents in July in the region.