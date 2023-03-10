3 die, 4 injured in head-on collision in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Three people died, including an infant, and four sustained injuries as a result of a road accident in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the regional police department, the road accident occurred on 551st kilometer of the Aktobe-Atyrau-Astrakhan republican road.

The head-on collision involved Largus and UAZ vehicles. As a result of the accident, Largus passenger and two passengers, including a 4-month-old infant, died on the spot. One passenger of the Largus car and three passengers of the UAZ vehicle were taken to the Atyrau reginal hospital with injuries.

A number of investigations have been launched.



