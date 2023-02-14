Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting

    14 February 2023, 14:58

    CHICAGO. KAZINFORM Three people were killed and at least five were injured in an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University Monday night, university police said, Xinhua reported.

    The police located the male suspect off campus, who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

    The university police have lifted the shelter-in-place order, saying there was no longer a threat to the campus.

    Photo: COURTESY OF MSU POLICE VIA AP

    According to university spokesperson Emily Guerrant, the first shots were fired inside a hall at 8:18 p.m. local time (0118 GMT) at the north end of campus, and gunshots were later heard at a nearby hall.

    Nearly 30 firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles swarmed the campus.


    Photo: AL GOLDIS / AP

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
    5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January