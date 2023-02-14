Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting

14 February 2023, 14:58
CHICAGO. KAZINFORM Three people were killed and at least five were injured in an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University Monday night, university police said, Xinhua reported.

The police located the male suspect off campus, who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The university police have lifted the shelter-in-place order, saying there was no longer a threat to the campus.

Photo: COURTESY OF MSU POLICE VIA AP

According to university spokesperson Emily Guerrant, the first shots were fired inside a hall at 8:18 p.m. local time (0118 GMT) at the north end of campus, and gunshots were later heard at a nearby hall.

Nearly 30 firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles swarmed the campus.


Photo: AL GOLDIS / AP

