3 dead, 5 injured in chain-reaction crash in U.S. California

SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM At least three people died and five others were injured early Monday morning after a chain-reaction crash on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale, U.S. state of California, the California Highway Patrol said, Xinhua reports.

The crash involving six vehicles happened just after midnight. A northbound pickup truck crashed into the center median wall «for an undetermined reason at this time,» officials said.

Four other cars then collided with the pickup truck. As three drivers got out of their cars, another car crashed into them, pushing two cars over the center median wall into the southbound lanes, according to the officials.

Five injured were taken to local hospital. The crash was under investigation and the victims' identities were not yet available.

Northbound and southbound lanes were reopened after being closed for around nine hours, according to the California Department of Transportation.