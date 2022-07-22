Qazaq TV
3 COVID-19 vaccines available in Kazakhstan
22 July 2022 15:45

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Three vaccines against COVID-19 are available across Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The COVID-19 vaccination and revaccination are ongoing across the country. There are three vaccines against COVID-19 - QazVac, Sinopharm, and Pfizer - available in the country. Vaccines QazVac and Sinopharm are used as a booster jab,» said the head of the department for epidemiological monitoring of infectious diseases of the Health Ministry Roza Kozhapova during a press conference.

According to her, there are 1 million 600 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines at vaccination sites.

«As of now, over 80% of the eligible adult population or 56% of the total population have received COVID-19 vaccines. Up to 68% of the eligible population or 4.9 million people have so far been given a COVID-19 booster shot. Over 10 thousand people get vaccines on a daily basis,» she said.

She went on to remind the country began administering a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine in late May, with 55% of the eligible population having received it as of today.


