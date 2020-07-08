3 COVID-19 testing laboratories operate in Akmola rgn

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 July 2020, 12:59
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Three laboratories detecting the coronavirus infection in Akmola region carry out up to 1,000 tests a day, Governor of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev told a briefing on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the governor, currently Akmola region has 430 tests at its disposal and has more tests ordered. The governor said the infection was on the rise due to the fact that people continue to attend mass gatherings, including weddings and funerals.

The governor went on to say that since the start of the pandemic the region hadn’t shut down its industrial enterprises.

