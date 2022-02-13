Go to the main site
    3 coronavirus cases reported at Beijing Games

    13 February 2022, 14:40

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Three new coronavirus cases were detected among Beijing Games-related personnel, the Winter Olympics new Organizing Committee said Sunday.

    Two cases were found Saturday in new airport arrivals and one was in the closed-loop, the Committee said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

    All personnel are in a closed-loop, separated from the public.

    One of the new arrivals was classified as either an athlete or team official, and the other was one of the other stakeholders.

    The Committee did not provide further details on identities.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

