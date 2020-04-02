Go to the main site
    3 contracted coronavirus from 1st victim in Karaganda

    2 April 2020, 11:19

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - 6 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Karaganda city today. Of 6, 3 people contracted the new virus from the man who died of coronavirus in the city yesterday, Kazinform reports.

    The regional authorities reported the 6 new coronavirus cases earlier this morning. Of 6, 3 are the members of the family of the man who passed away in Karaganda on Wednesday. 5 patients have already been hospitalized and isolated. One more patient will be hospitalized today.

    The authorities are trying to detect all people the victim contacted with before passing away.

    As of today, there are 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the region, including one death.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

