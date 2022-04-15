Go to the main site
    3 cities and 2 districts likely to enter new Ulytau region

    15 April 2022, 12:04

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The XII extraordinary session of the Karaganda regional maslikhat debated a new administrative and territorial organization of the region, Kazinform reports. It discussed which cities and districts may join Ulytau region to be generated pursuant to the President’s task.

    It was suggested to include the city of Zhezkazgan, Karazhal and Satpayev towns as well as Zhanaarka and Ulytau districts into Ulytau region. The cities of Karaganda, Balkhash, Saran, Temirtau, Shakhtinsk and Priozyorsk towns as well as seven districts, namely, Abai, Aktogai, Bukhar-Zhyrau, Karakaraly, Nura, Osakarovka and Shetskiy districts are set to remain in Karaganda region.

    On April 12-13 the city and district sessions of the maslikhats on including the said regions to the new Ulytau region were held.

    As stated there, the Buketov Karaganda State University made a scientific inquiry on the expediency of the regional division.

    The corresponding cost estimates were conducted. The proposals on changing the borders of Karaganda region will be submitted to the Government.

    As earlier reported, on March 16 President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his State-of-the-Nation Address suggested building the new Ulytau region with a centre in Zhezkazgan city.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

