    3 cities, 8 regions of Kazakhstan still in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

    13 September 2021, 10:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of September 13, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan region moved to the ‘yellow zone’. Turkestan region in the only one in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 3,008 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 842,587.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
