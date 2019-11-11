Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    3 children fall through ice in Kostanay, 2 die

    11 November 2019, 08:55

    KOSTANAY REGION. KAZINFORM – Two children died in Kostanay region after falling through ice, Kazinform has learnt from alau.kz.

    The accident occurred on Sunday, November 10. According to reports, three children were playing on a pond in Zhitikar when thin ice gave way and they fell into the ice cold water.

    A passerby tried to save the children. Police and paramedics dispatched to the scene pulled all three and the man who tried to save them out of the hole in the ice.

    Unfortunately, the paramedics were unable to save two children, they were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the children and the passerby survived.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kostanay region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region