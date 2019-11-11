Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

3 children fall through ice in Kostanay, 2 die

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 November 2019, 08:55
3 children fall through ice in Kostanay, 2 die

KOSTANAY REGION. KAZINFORM – Two children died in Kostanay region after falling through ice, Kazinform has learnt from alau.kz.

The accident occurred on Sunday, November 10. According to reports, three children were playing on a pond in Zhitikar when thin ice gave way and they fell into the ice cold water.

A passerby tried to save the children. Police and paramedics dispatched to the scene pulled all three and the man who tried to save them out of the hole in the ice.

Unfortunately, the paramedics were unable to save two children, they were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the children and the passerby survived.

Kostanay region    Incidents   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events