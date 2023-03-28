Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

3 children, 3 adults dead in U.S. elementary school shooting, shooter killed by police

28 March 2023, 08:21
3 children, 3 adults dead in U.S. elementary school shooting, shooter killed by police Photo: MNPDNASHVILLE

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Three children and three adults died after a shooting at an elementary school in Nashville, the U.S. state of Tennessee, on Monday, Xinhua reports.

The mass shooting was reported at the Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, on Monday morning.

Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) told reporters that the students were fatally wounded and that three adult staff members who were shot are also deceased.

Aaron said the shooter was a female and armed with at least two «assault-type» rifles and a handgun, and that she was shot dead by police during their encounter.

«Two MNPD officers who entered the building and went to the sounds of gunfire engaged the shooter on the second floor and fatally shot her,» the MNPD tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Police haven't identified the shooter but said she was a 28-year-old woman. It remains unclear whether the shooter had any connection to the grade school.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden said on Monday afternoon that she's «truly without words» after learning about the Nashville school shooting.

«Our children deserve better. And we stand, all of us, we stand with Nashville in prayer,» she said from an event in Washington, D.C.

There have been 128 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Meanwhile, more than 9,800 people, including hundreds of children and teens, have lost their lives to gun violence in the past three months, the website's data showed.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the daily briefing on Monday that «we need to do something.»

Jean-Pierre told reporters that U.S. President Joe Biden once again «calls on Congress to do something before another child is senselessly killed in a preventable act of gun violence.»

The Covenant School serves about 200 students from preschool through 6th grade, according to its website.


Related news
Trump indicated, becomes 1st ex-U.S. president to face criminal charge
Yoon, Biden announce S. Korea to host 3rd Summit for Democracy
Теги:
Read also
Istanbul Airport becomes one of top 10 busiest airport in 2022
Seongnam City Hall raided in bridge collapse probe
1.7 mn tourists expected to visit Italy's art cities over Easter
Brazilian architect wins Winter Olympic Games medal contest
Kyrgyzstan to extend simplified visa regime with 11 foreign countries
2 killed in U.S. Colorado shooting
Search continues for missing SDF chopper, 10 members off Okinawa
Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming 1st Arab astronaut to perform spacewalk
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 300 athletes to compete at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Kazakh capital
2 Saudi Conglomerate Invited to Astana International Forum
3 Terrorism situation in SCO region remains complicated and dynamic – National Security Committee
4 Kyrgyzstan to extend simplified visa regime with 11 foreign countries
5 Reed fires completely extinguished in wetlands in Atyrau region

News