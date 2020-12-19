3 arrived from Dubai tested positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Three Kazakhstanis, who arrived in Nur-Sultan from Dubai without PCR test results, tested positive for coronavirus, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for COVID-19 prevention reads.

17 international flights landed in Kazakhstan on December 18. 2,351 out of 2,561 air passengers had health certificates with negative PCR tests. Upon arrival those without PCR test results were taken to quarantine hospitals to undergo tests.

3 out of 378 passengers arrived on December 17 were tested positive for coronavirus infection.