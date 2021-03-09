Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3 arrived from abroad tested positive for COVID-19

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
9 March 2021, 11:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 20 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on March 8 from the UAE, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19 reads.

101 out of 2,565 air passengers had no COVID-19 tests. They were taken to quarantine centre upon arrival to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus.

3 out of 984 passengers arrived in Kazakhstan on March 7 without PCR test results were tested positive for novel infection.


Coronavirus   Transport   Kazakhstan  
