3 arrived from abroad tested positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 15 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on January 30 from Germany, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus and Uzbekistan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of virus spread reads.

1,612 out of 2,059 had COVID-19 tests. The rest were taken upon arrival to the quarantine hospital to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus.

3 air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan on January 29 were tested positive for COVID-19.