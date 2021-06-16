Go to the main site
    3 airports to be constructed in Atyrau rgn

    16 June 2021, 08:48

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Three airports are to be built in Atyrau region, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.

    According to Kairat Nurtayev, head of the regional passenger transport and road administration, the airports to be built in the villages of Suyunduk Kurmangazinsk and Miyaly Kyzylkoginsk as well as Kulsary city, Zhylyoisk district will serve light and ambulance jets.

    The construction of the airports, the feasibility studies on which are already in place, will be carried out under the Transport Infrastructure System Development and Integration – 2020 program.

    The construction will soon begin in the remotest district of Kyzylkoginsk, with KZT72mln to be provided to develop design estimates for an airport in the district’s center Miyaly this year.

    Notably, there were airports in all districts of Atyrau region up until the early 90s.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

