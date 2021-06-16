Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

3 airports to be constructed in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 June 2021, 08:48
3 airports to be constructed in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Three airports are to be built in Atyrau region, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.

According to Kairat Nurtayev, head of the regional passenger transport and road administration, the airports to be built in the villages of Suyunduk Kurmangazinsk and Miyaly Kyzylkoginsk as well as Kulsary city, Zhylyoisk district will serve light and ambulance jets.

The construction of the airports, the feasibility studies on which are already in place, will be carried out under the Transport Infrastructure System Development and Integration – 2020 program.

The construction will soon begin in the remotest district of Kyzylkoginsk, with KZT72mln to be provided to develop design estimates for an airport in the district’s center Miyaly this year.

Notably, there were airports in all districts of Atyrau region up until the early 90s.


Atyrau region   Construction   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages