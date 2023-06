NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s seismologists recorded a 3.9-magnitude earthquake in Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

The quake occurred July 12 at 04:29 am 141 kilometers to the west of Almaty, in the territory of the Zhambyl region.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 43.31° north latitude, and 75.17° east longitude.

Photo: the-sun.com