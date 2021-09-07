3,940 treated for COVID-19 in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has posted 957 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 912 symptomatic and 45 asymptomatic ones, in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, the city’s hospitals have discharged 777 and admitted 325 people. COVID-19 treatment is being provided to 3,940 Almaty citizens. 362 people are in intensive care units, 58 are connected to lung ventilation, 149 on non-invasive lung ventilation, and 170 on high flow devices in the city.

8,108 citizens of Almaty, 7,863 of whom have mild and moderate symptoms and 245 are with no symptoms, are under observation by mobile teams of primary health care and the telemedicine center.

The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 4,679 and both to 6,046 Almaty citizens in the past 24 hours.

In total, 891,775 people have so far been given at least one jab in the city. 767,359 have been fully vaccinated.

Of the total people vaccinated in the city, 114,236 are over 60.

The vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.



