3.8 thou receive COVID-19 treatment at infectious diseases hospitals in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 3,872 people are under coronavirus treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals in the city of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the public health office of Almaty city, 610 cases of COVID-19, including 529 symptomatic and 81 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Almaty city in the past day. 3,872 COVID-19 patients are said to be under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals in the city. The hospitals have discharged 69 and admitted 260 COVID-19 patients.

The sanitary epidemiological control department said that the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in the city. Over 6 thousand people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the city over the past day.

Almaty city is placed in the «red zone» for the coronavirus infection.

Notably, the country has reported 2,290 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.